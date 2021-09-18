Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Trading Up 0.6% This Week

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002068 BTC on major exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $211.03 million and approximately $12.83 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00058627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00131422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

GUSD is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 212,585,542 coins. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

