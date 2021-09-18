Gems 1-Day Volume Tops $4,041.00 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. Gems has a total market capitalization of $517,317.74 and $4,041.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gems has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00131179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013146 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official website for Gems is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

