Genaro Network (GNX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.72 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Genaro Network has a market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00060296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00135372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00046752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $366.28 or 0.00753364 BTC.

Genaro Network Coin Profile

Genaro Network is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

