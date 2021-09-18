General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,036,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,657 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up 2.5% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tobam owned about 0.17% of General Mills worth $63,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 13.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.89.

GIS stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,750,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,393. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

