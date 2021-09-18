Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNY) Short Interest Up 58.3% in August

Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Generations Bancorp NY during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generations Bancorp NY during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Generations Bancorp NY by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 196,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 91,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generations Bancorp NY during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Generations Bancorp NY alerts:

NASDAQ GBNY traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579. Generations Bancorp NY has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Generations Bancorp NY (NASDAQ:GBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter.

Generations Bancorp NY Company Profile

Seneca-Cayuga Bancorp, Inc is the federally chartered mid-tier stock holding company of Generations Bank. It offers a variety of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. The company focuses on residential mortgages, as well as manufactured home, automobile, home equity, commercial, non-residential real estate and construction loans.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Generations Bancorp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generations Bancorp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.