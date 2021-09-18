Genesis Vision (GVT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $236,998.00

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $17.38 million and approximately $236,998.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.93 or 0.00008079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

