GenesisX Hits One Day Volume of $32.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, GenesisX has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $51,542.67 and approximately $32.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,906,499 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

