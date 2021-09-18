Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Gentherm by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter worth $512,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,028,000 after acquiring an additional 241,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $80.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.49. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $38.99 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

