Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $88.99 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

