Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Genuine Parts worth $21,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $218,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

NYSE GPC opened at $122.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $88.99 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.