Ghost (GHOST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.85 Million

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001317 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ghost has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ghost has a total market cap of $10.85 million and approximately $226,482.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00058502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00130724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046657 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

