Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Gibraltar Industries worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1,755.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $68.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.67. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

