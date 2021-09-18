Gifto (GTO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.57 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0461 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $35.53 million and $15.57 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gifto has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gifto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00058976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00132256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013212 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00046437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.