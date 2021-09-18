Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,300 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,702,000 after buying an additional 126,918 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,714,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,815,000 after buying an additional 1,028,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

GILD stock opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.71.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

