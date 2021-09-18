Gitcoin Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. Gitcoin has a total market cap of $127.73 million and approximately $16.04 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gitcoin coin can currently be bought for $9.00 or 0.00018698 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00058722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00131392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00046475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Gitcoin Coin Profile

GTC is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

