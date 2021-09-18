Glenview Trust Co Acquires 1,093 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 582,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,397,000 after purchasing an additional 23,864 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,460 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 556,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $4.48 on Friday, hitting $373.83. 60,912,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,677,568. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $382.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

