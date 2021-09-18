Glenview Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 124.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,172 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,029,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,762,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 96.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YUM. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,606 shares of company stock worth $4,433,076 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUM traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,309,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,246. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.81. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $135.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

