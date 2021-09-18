Glenview Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Glenview Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 27.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 108.2% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.8% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.60. 4,780,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961,092. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.94.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

