Glenview Trust Co Grows Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.72. 444,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,842. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.81.

