Glenview Trust Co Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 95.9% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

AIG traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,278,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,278. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $55.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.68.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.15.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

