Glenview Trust Co Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30,486 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned 0.13% of Fluor worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fluor by 579.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fluor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,079,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Fluor by 11.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 65.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 29.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of FLR stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,555,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,924. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

