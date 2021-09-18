Glenview Trust Co Purchases 1,161 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 15.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 114.6% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 14,396 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 331,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,881,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

NYSE PM traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.86. 8,749,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,426,009. The company has a market capitalization of $158.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

