Glenview Trust Co Purchases 63,892 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,892 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.31. The stock had a trading volume of 24,017,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,045,024. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

