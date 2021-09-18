Glenview Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 156.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $246.20. 114,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,351. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $171.02 and a 1 year high of $251.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

