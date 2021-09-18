Glenview Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.50.

Shares of BURL stock traded up $3.75 on Friday, hitting $296.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

