Glenview Trust Co Sells 118,523 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 71.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118,523 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 155,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,631,000 after buying an additional 16,284 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.62. 4,689,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.81 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.49.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.63.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

