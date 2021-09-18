Glenview Trust Co Sells 933 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 691,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,561,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 69,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.60.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $5.23 on Friday, reaching $218.34. 2,256,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,906. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.65 and a 200-day moving average of $217.22. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $231.25. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

