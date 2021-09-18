Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GACQU) Short Interest Up 52.5% in August

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GACQU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GACQU. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth $5,670,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at $3,189,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at $1,634,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,783,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GACQU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. 13,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,342. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marietta, Georgia.

