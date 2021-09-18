Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP) Trading 0.4% Higher

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.55 and last traded at $22.53. 3,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 3,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.44.

