Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.78

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.78 and traded as high as $24.22. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 27,364 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 241.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

