Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the August 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 983.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 271.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSR traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.69. The stock had a trading volume of 45,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,725. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average is $35.21. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $38.85.

