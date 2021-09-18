GNY Price Tops $0.35 on Top Exchanges (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 18th. One GNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a market cap of $67.66 million and approximately $151,940.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GNY has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00059015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00132307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013202 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00046361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY (GNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

