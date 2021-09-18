GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Short Interest Down 41.2% in August

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the August 15th total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOAC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in GO Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GO Acquisition by 46.0% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 535,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 168,562 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GO Acquisition by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.81. 531,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,101. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. GO Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

