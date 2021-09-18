GoByte Hits Market Cap of $515,912.43 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.0539 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar. GoByte has a market cap of $515,912.43 and $1,294.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000045 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000800 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

