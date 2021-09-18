Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Short Interest Up 53.7% in August

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the August 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 230.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,003,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,569,000 after acquiring an additional 510,566 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 861,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,996,000 after acquiring an additional 209,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 307,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 2,379.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 480,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNOG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,283. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $27.18.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley cut Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark cut Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

