Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GSS shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,344,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,815,000 after buying an additional 126,574 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSS opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90. Golden Star Resources has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $281.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.39 million during the quarter. Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 129.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golden Star Resources will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.