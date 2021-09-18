GoldFund (GFUN) Achieves Market Cap of $74,060.51

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, GoldFund has traded down 47% against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a total market cap of $74,060.51 and approximately $1.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005402 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014384 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000199 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

