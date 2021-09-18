Goose Finance Price Tops $0.47 on Top Exchanges (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000977 BTC on exchanges. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $830,952.89 and approximately $118,010.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Goose Finance has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00059789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00134278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00013394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00046816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

