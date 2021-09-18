Graphlinq Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.38 Million (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market cap of $12.00 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 72.2% higher against the dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00058274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00131293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013116 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046435 BTC.

GLQ is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

