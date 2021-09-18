Graviocoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $333.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0378 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a market cap of $2.72 million and $333.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.87 or 0.00374200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000606 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.