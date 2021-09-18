Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 65.8% from the August 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GRVY opened at $96.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $670.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of -0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.45. Gravity has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $239.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRVY. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,996,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 30,703 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 21,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

