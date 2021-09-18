Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Short Interest Up 48.6% in August

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBNH traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Greenbrook TMS has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.40 million and a PE ratio of -3.81.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,025,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,412,000. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.