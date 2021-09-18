Greenleaf Trust Buys 15,154 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 230.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,154 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of BCE by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of BCE by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of BCE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of BCE by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

BCE opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average is $48.81. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 123.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

