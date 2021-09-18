Greenleaf Trust Cuts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 109.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV opened at $108.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.49. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.81 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.