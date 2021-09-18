Greenleaf Trust Grows Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,776 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in HP were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

