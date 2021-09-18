Greenleaf Trust Has $1.24 Million Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,155 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.17% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 93.2% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 239.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $118.84 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $117.56 and a 1-year high of $122.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.49.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

