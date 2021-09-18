Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,853 shares of company stock worth $1,425,183 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KR stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average is $39.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

