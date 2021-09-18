Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Short Interest Down 38.0% in August

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 569,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GDYN stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,954,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,724. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.29 and a beta of 0.91. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $32.15.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. On average, analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $78,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 199,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,957.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $72,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,037,514 shares of company stock worth $78,800,283 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $11,879,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 724,987 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 365,195 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $5,564,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,015,000 after purchasing an additional 269,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDYN. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.