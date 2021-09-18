Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Short Interest Update

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 653,700 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the August 15th total of 421,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 59.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFF traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.89. 577,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,074. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Griffon has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $29.19.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $646.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

