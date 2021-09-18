Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 114.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 18.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 17.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 18.3% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $15.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

